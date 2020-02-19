The Anti-Church in action

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

It would be quite wrong to think of the Anti-Church as comprised only of Marxists or liberals. Quite the contrary. It has nothing to do with ideology, because its members are beyond actually believing in any ideology.

A clear case is that of Cardinal de Paolis and the Legionaries of Christ.

You can read the case over at The Motley Monk’s Omnibus, in his article published today, entitled, From the “Clerical sexual misconduct and pedophilia” file: This is what transparency looks like…NOT….

It recounts the deep-seated culture of mendacity, manipulation and subterfuge used the the Lavender Mafia to persecute and punish their sexual victims in legal proceedings and negotiations to avoid public admissions of culpability.

The cesspool which is the Legionaries of Christ is completely despicable and worthy of every vituperation. But alas, there are sewer connections all the way to Rome, and at the heights of the Roman Curia.

But what this report by the Motley Monk also shows, is that there is a dark will in the Lavender Mafia which is practiced and intent upon deception and in making things appear as they are not.

So the next time any clergyman says YOU are nuts for saying Benedict is still the pope because of an invalid formula of resignation, perhaps you should ask them when was the last time they were involved in a negotiation with a victim of pedophilia.

And the next time anyone says Benedict could not possibly have been coerced, show them this article by The Motley Monk, and tell them to get-real!

A generation of clergy who have this mentality cannot be trusted in anything. And they show that they are members of such a generation by naming Bergoglio in the canon of the Mass as the Pope, even after they see the evidence that he is not (because a failed resignation) nor could ever be (because of countless heresies and schismatic Church- destroying acts).

Thank you Motley Monk for the timely exposé.

And, dear readers, be on the lookout for laymen who adopt this same mentality because they have willingly placed themselves or their families under the mind control of such clergy.

