40 Days of prayer against the Church of Darkness — Day 23

ALL ARE INVITED TO JOIN US IN PRAYER AT MIDNIGHT EACH NIGHT, IN FRONT OF THE BASILICA OF SANTA MARIA MAGGIORE AT ROME

In the year of Our Lord 1820, God revealed to Bl. Anne Catherine Emmerich that the Church of Rome would one day be attacked from within. That there would be two popes: one false and dark, who strove to found a new Religion which would be the home of every heretic and apostate: one true and aged, who would be paralyzed by inaction and silence.

To drive the Church of Darkness out of the Church of Rome, it was revealed to her that Our Lady asked the faithful to gather at Midnight in front of the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, here at Rome, and pray with arms outstretched, in the form of the Cross, for the space of at least 3 Our Fathers.

In nomine Patri et Filii et Spiritus Sancti. Amen.

Pater noster qui es in coelis, sanctificetur nomen tuum;

adveniat regnum tuum, fiat voluntas tua, sicut in coelo et in terra.

Panem nostrum quotidianum da nobis hodie,

et dimitte nobis debita nostra, sicut et nos dimittimus debitoribus nostris.

et ne nos inducas in tentationem, sed libera nos a malo. Amen.



Padre nostro che sei nei cieli, sia santificato il tuo nome;

venga il tuo regno; sia fatta la tua volontà, come in cielo così in terra.

Dacci oggi il nostro pane quotidiano,

e rimetti a noi i nostri debiti come noi li rimettiamo ai nostri debitori,

e non ci indurre in tentazione, ma liberaci dal male». Amen. (3 volte)

Our Father who art in Heaven, hallowed be Thy Name,

Thy Kingdom come, Thy Will be done, on Earth as it is in Heaven.

Give us this day our Daily Bread,

And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us,

And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. Amen. (3 times)

Gloria Patri et Filio et Spiritui Sancto,

Sicut erat in principio, et nunc et semper, et in saecula saeculorum. Amen.

NOTE: Since, Bl. Anna-Katerina Emmerich had this vision in 1820, before the invention of time zones, midnight here should be understood in solar time, which at Rome makes midnight occur at 12:22 AM, presently, and thus the hour of midnight would be 11:52 AM to 12:52 AM. Try to say your prayers in that hour.

This Novena is explained and announced here in English, and here in Italian, in each place the citations from Bl. Emmerich about these prayers are given.



See the article published yesterday at FromRome.Info, The Church of Light vs. the Church of Darkness for more about this Novena of Prayer.

