Jacob Obrecht: Missa Caput, Agnus Dei

Today, as we peruse the sacred repertoire of Obrecht, we feature the Orchard Enterprises performance of the Angus Dei from Jacob’s Missa Caput.

Jacob Obrecht (Hobrecht) was born in 1457, just four years after the fall of Constantinople to the Turks. His father was a trumpet player and it is presumed that he followed him in that profession. He was so poor that often he had to sell his copies of choir books to pay for his expenses. He became a priest and learned from choir masters the art of composition. It is for this reason that his compositions use the human voice much like a sonorous trumpet. He died of the Bubonic Plague while at Ferrara, in Italy, in 1505.

