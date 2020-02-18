FromRome.Info Video — Friday 21st

On Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, Don Alessandro Minutella comes to Rome, to offer the Most Holy Sacrifice of the Mass una cum Papa Benedicto. FromRome.Info Video will be there transmit video of the event and do a short interview in Italian of Don Minutella. Those who wish to have near instanteous access to the transmission should subscribe to the FromRome.Info Video channel on YoutTube in advance and set the notifications ON to receive notice of each transmission.

