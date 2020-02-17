Liturgy

Jacob Obrecht: Missa de Sancto Donatiano

Today, as we peruse the sacred repertoire of Obrecht, we feature the Tallis Scholars performance of his Missa de Santo Donatiano from Saint James’ Church, in Bruges, Belgium performed on May 10, 2018.

This is the kind of music which glorified the Catholic Religion in the generation immediately prior to the so called “Reformation”, which resulted in the second most violent and irrational attack on sacred art in Europe in its 3000 year history, next to the horrors committed by the Turks in the Balkans.

Every evening at 5. P. M., Rome time, FromRome.Info features a selection of sacred music from Catholic composers of fame in past ages, to edify our readers and help them understand how profoundly contrary to the right notion of the aesthetic the liturgical reforms of Vatican II are and have been.

