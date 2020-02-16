Skojec & Delinis troll Tosatti with vile insults

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The moral and intellectual depravity of those who say that Bergoglio is certainly the pope, just sunk to a new low today, with their vile public contumely hurled at one of the most eminent and respected Vaticanista in Italy: Marco Tosatti. His “crime” is that he quoted an anonymous source at the Vatican saying that Benedict regards himself as the Pope and most of the Roman Curia know this.

I love @MarcoTosatti. He is a good man. I have huge respect for him. But these claims have such massive implications, so directly contradict what BXVI has said in the past, and so flagrantly defy what we can see with our own eyes that we need way more than anonymous sourcing. https://t.co/DS3TapTjhx — Steve Skojec (@SteveSkojec) February 15, 2020

Marco Tosatti needs to go to confession and publicly repent of this. This is garbage. He is harming souls here. That is, if Tosatti still believes in Catholicism at all. — James Delinis (@jamesdcos) February 15, 2020

Then Denlinis goes for the juggler and says Pope Benedict XVI has lost his mind:

Please just remember this this is a 92-year-old man that may be suffering from dementia in the middle of this clusterfuck. He has a right to age like anybody else without it being gossiped about. — James Delinis (@jamesdcos) February 15, 2020

Skojec then doubles down in the vile insult:

Then why would a man who has repeatedly said he is no longer the pope suddenly say that he is still the pope? Is he a liar? — Steve Skojec (@SteveSkojec) February 15, 2020

Then Denlinis calls Tosatti a liar too:

That you “met with people” who met with Benedict sounds like bullshit. You work for a tabloid. He receives very few visitors. If this were true it would take the Vatican five minutes to figure this out. No one who actually met with Benedict would take that risk. Stop this. — James Delinis (@jamesdcos) February 15, 2020

I think you can see who here is honest and who has embraced Hell.

My question is, why do you love Bergoglio and his agenda so much, that you would resort to public contumely of such a honorable man?

