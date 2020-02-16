Skojec & Delinis troll Tosatti with vile insults

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
The moral and intellectual depravity of those who say that Bergoglio is certainly the pope, just sunk to a new low today, with their vile public contumely hurled at one of the most eminent and respected Vaticanista in Italy: Marco Tosatti. His “crime” is that he quoted an anonymous source at the Vatican saying that Benedict regards himself as the Pope and most of the Roman Curia know this.
Then Denlinis goes for the juggler and says Pope Benedict XVI has lost his mind:
Skojec then doubles down in the vile insult:
Then Denlinis calls Tosatti a liar too:
I think you can see who here is honest and who has embraced Hell.
My question is, why do you love Bergoglio and his agenda so much, that you would resort to public contumely of such a honorable man?
+ + +
Support FromRome.Info
Help us take on the established Catholic Media who are controlled opposition. They are promoting schism from Pope Benedict, and remain silent at the heresies and schisms of Jorge Mario Bergoglio. We cannot let the St. Gallen Mafia win the information war, which they are presently doing through controlled media. — TO FIGHT THIS WAR we need your generous financial support. — Funds go to Ordo Militaris Inc., and are capital gifts for this Apostolate.
$10.00