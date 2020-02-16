Liturgy

Jacob Obrecht: Beata es, Maria

Video Leave a comment

This week we feature Jacob Obrecht, a Catholic composer of polyphony in the latter 15th Century: a contemporary of Josquin des Pres and Jean Mouton, whose music we have already featured during out 5 PM daily Evening selection of Sacred Music from Catholic Composers through the ages.

Today’s piece is entitled, Beata es, Maria — Blessed art thou, Mary. It is a beautiful meditative rendition of the Archangel’s Salutation to the Virgin.

Obrecht was born at in Flanders, at Ghent in 1457 and died at Ferrara, Italy, in 1505, in the month of July. He was the most famous composers of music for the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass in his generation, being eclipsed solely by Josquin des Pres in his last years.

Leave a Comment

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.