The implicit blasphemies of Bergoglians

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo

There has been much written about the blasphemies which come forth from the mouth of Jorge Mario Bergoglio as a torrent out of a mouth of a dragon intent upon destroying Holy Mother Church (cf. Apocalpyse, chapter 12).

But little has been written about the blasphemies implicit in the position of those who insist that he is the pope or a member of the Catholic Church, and not separated from Her in virtue of Canon 1364, ipso facto a thousand times over.

Blasphemy consists chiefly in attributing evil to God. It is the most outrageous attack on the Divine Majesty because God is infinite Goodness and there is no darkness in Him.

For this reason, if any rational creature, Angelic or human, were to hold as true something which implies God is evil, he would be guilty of implicit blasphemy or blasphemy in causa, as the moralists say, because the assent of his mind to the evil reason would be the cause of him inevitably verbally blaspheming God, a thing which is happening more and more with those who refuse to examine the abundant, clear and incontrovertible evidence of history and law, that Pope Benedict XVI is still the pope because he never resigned in accord with Canon 332.

But since these horrible sins of blasphemy are overlooked by the controlled Catholic Media, it is a necessity that they be exposed for what they are by the Catholic media which is not controlled.

Falsehoods which imply and cause blasphemy

Here I will list just a few, I am sure you can think of more. Just add your suggestions in the comments:

That a true pope can hand over 30 Million Catholics to be persecuted unto death, simply because he wants good relations or financial support from a Marxist Dictatorship, and still be the pope. That a true pope can blaspheme God and the Saints and still be the pope. That a true pope can alter the Our Father. That a true pope can abandon Apostolic Teaching on the Sacraments. That a true pope can work to overthrow the teaching of the Church against sodomy, abortion, contraception. That a true pope can institutionalize idolatry in the Church. That a true pope can replace the Gospel with the Agenda of Globalism. That a true pope can authorize any of the above. That Jesus Christ, Who promised Saint Peter and His successors, that He would pray for them, that their faith NEVER fail, is praying for Bergoglio. That the Most Holy Trinity would give us such a monster to be His Vicar. That Jesus Christ would want us to obey such a monster as His Vicar. That the Most Holy Trinity and the Saints of Heaven are in communion with such a monster. That God thinks it is a sin to NOT name Bergoglio in the Canon of the Mass. That God reckons as sinners, heretics or schismatics those who separate themselves from such a monster, denounce him or fault him for his abominations and sacrileges. That God could tolerate as His Vicar a man who refuses to kneel before Himself in the Most Blessed Sacrament. That God could tolerate as His Vicar a man who blasphemies His Holy Immaculate Mother. That God could regard as His Vicar a man elected in the lifetime of His Vicar in contravention to canon 359.

So when next anyone tells you that the apologists for Bergoglio or those members of the the College of Cardinals, College of Bishops, Catholic clergy or the Catholic media, who insist Bergoglio is the pope, ARE NOT INVOLVED IN GREAT FRAUD and evil, recite to them this list of blasphemies.

Note well: anyone who does not think blasphemy is a sin, either is an atheist or a devil worshipper.

___________

CREDITS: The Featured Image is Albrecht Dürer’s, the Beast of the Apocalypse, which is in the public domain. It shows the 7 headed Beast spewing out blasphemies against Holy Mother Church and Our God.

+ + +