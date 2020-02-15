Liturgy

Jean Mouton: Quaeramus cum pastoribus

As we continue to peruse the sacred repertoire of Jean Mouton, we feature his Christmas Antiphon, Quaeramus cum pastoribus — We sought Him with the shepherds, performed by The Renaissance Singers in concert at St George’s Bloomsbury 15th December 2018.

FromRome.Info every day at 5 P.M. Rome time, features a selection of sacred music from the repertoire of Catholic composers throughout the ages, so our readers can better understand how foreign and inimical to Catholicism is the liturgical reforms enacted in the name and spirit of Vatican II.

