Liturgy

Jean Mouton: Missa Alleluja

As we continue to peruse the sacred repertoire of Jean Mouton, the master of the Burgundian School who set Josquin des Prez on his career of magnificence, we feature today, Mouton’s Missa Alleluja, just in time before the Holy Season of Lent comes upon us. This beautiful performance was conducted by Merczel György at the Church of Saint Theresa of Avila Church, Budapest, Hungary.

FromRome.Info every day at 5 P.M. Rome time, features a selection of sacred music from the repertoire of Catholic composers throughout the ages, so our readers can better understand how foreign and inimical to Catholicism is the liturgical reforms enacted in the name and spirit of Vatican II.

