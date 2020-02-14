Jean Mouton: Missa Alleluja

As we continue to peruse the sacred repertoire of Jean Mouton, the master of the Burgundian School who set Josquin des Prez on his career of magnificence, we feature today, Mouton’s Missa Alleluja, just in time before the Holy Season of Lent comes upon us. This beautiful performance was conducted by Merczel György at the Church of Saint Theresa of Avila Church, Budapest, Hungary.

