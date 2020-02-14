by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

I am continually amazed by the consistency of those who adore Bergoglio as their new Christ, new Prophet and better-than-Benedict pope. When Benedict says ministerium they read munus. And if you ask them why, they say YOU are crazy, because the real reason why is that they cannot justify their Coup d’etat at the Vatican and in the entire Church, without fixating on that and never giving a reason.

It is kind of like Mr. Steve Skojec, when he sees Veri Catholici he reads “Bugnolo.” But ask him why and get ready to receive a lot of verbal abuse, because he has to say that to some how demonize the only organization which is NOT compromising or playing games with Bergoglio, as he is doing.

It’s not papolatry, not in the least

Papolatry is the word used to describe such an exaggerated devotion or reverence or obedience to the Roman Pontiff that one would be more willing to betray God and His teaching or His moral laws, rather than disobey, find fault with, or disagree withe Roman Pontiff.

A lot of “critics of Pope Francis” are using this term, because it is an excellent narrative control tool. Because when you fault someone for papolatry, what you are really doing is affirming that Bergoglio is the pope and should be obeyed.

But as regards an antipope or usurper, there is no possibility of papolatry. Papolatry would only apply to Pope Benedict XVI, since he alone is the true Pope.

So any loyalty or obedience to Bergoglio is not papolatry, not in the least. It is demonic false obedience to an illegitimate person who is pretending to be your superior but who has no legal claim whatsoever to the office he is pretending to hold.

Thus, papolatry is an excellent narrative control term. It’s use prevents the person who is at risk of breaking free from the False Narrative from logically arriving and the correct Question: But maybe Bergoglio is not the pope?

Anti-papal idolatries

The correct term to be used is anti-palolatry, that is the idolatrous exaltation of anything which opposes the true Pope. And there are a lot of such idolatries, so it is useful to list them:

Saying that Pope Benedict resigned the Papacy, because you hold that a tweet by Giovanni Chirri is more authoritative in what it claims Pope Benedict XVI said than what even Pope Benedict did say! Reading munus where ministerium is written in Pope Benedict’s Declaratio of Feb. 11, 2013, because what is most important to you is your job, your career, your wicked friends who prefer lies to truth, and having the right to live life the way you want without regard to truth, reality and law, despite the final consequence that you will be damned for all eternity into the Pit of Fire where all liars and rebels to God will end up! Saying that a Pope can call a conclave to elect his successor. This is a contradiction in terms, because both Canon 359 and the Papal Law on Papal Elections require that the Pope be dead or have legally renounced before the Dean of the College convoke a conclave. Saying that the fact that the Cardinals chose someone and call him the Pope makes him the Pope, and that there is is a presumption that what they did was legal, prior to any consideration of facts AND even despite any facts. Saying that Pope Francis is pope, regardless of whether his election was invalid or illegal, because nearly everyone was fooled into believing he is the pope. This is criminal psychopathy raised to the highest level. A thing is just because you can get away with it. — Stop giving money to anyone who even speaks this way! This is the mentality of a consigliere for the Italian Mafia! Regarding any consideration of the above to be in vain or futile or illegitimate unless it be done by someone who participated actively in the crime. This is the equivalent to saying that no one can judge a criminal except a court composed of criminals. More psychopathy. The laity can do nothing about this, they must simply wait and pray and above all shut up. This is the consummate form of idolatrous clericalism, as if they alone are saviors of the Church!

I am sure you have seen other forms of anti-papal idolatry, and so I invite you to list them below. But I hope you understand now, especially today, why so many of those who claim to be recognizing but resisting, are finding it so difficult to see any problem with the openness to idolatry in the anti-papal Exhortation to apostasy published on Wednesday.

Idolaters will never condemn idolaters. That is the Fourth Commandment of their religion: Honor your Bergoglio and your Pachamama and you will have a long career in the Church of Darkness and get abundant funding for your controlled narrative op.



___________

CREDITS: The Featured Image is Fra Angelico’s, Betray of Jesus by Judas Iscariot.

+ + +