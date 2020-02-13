Jean Mouton: Salva nos Domine!

As we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Jean Mouton, we come to this splendid performance of the Antiphon, Salva nos Domine! — Save us , O Lord!.

The short Antiphon is beautifully sung by the Gentlemen of St. John’s College, Cambridge, England, under the directorship of Graham Walker.

FromRome.Info features every evening at 5 PM Rome Time a selection of sacred music to edify our readers in the incomparable riches of liturgical music in the Catholic Church throughout the ages. Hold fast to Tradition, it is the pillar of Christ’s Church on earth!