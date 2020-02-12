Liturgy

Jean Mouton: Hodie Christus natus est

As we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Jean Mouton, we come to this splendid performance of his Christmas Antiphon, Hodie Christus natus est, whose timeless beauty would ennoble and enrich the celebration of any Christmas Mass today.

The video is also artfully decorated with images of original musical manuscripts and art from the album in which this music is contained, Tempus Nativitatis, by Gregoriana, of the Czech Republic.

FromRome.Info features every evening at 5 PM Rome Time a selection of sacred music to edify our readers in the incomparable riches of liturgical music in the Catholic Church throughout the ages. Hold fast to Tradition, it is the pillar of Christ’s Church on earth!

 

