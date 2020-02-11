To give or not to give? That is the Question.

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo

As a Franciscan Hermit I am disposed to totally agree with this tweet:

Think about it: saying Catholics should donate to monasteries and convents and orders, and not laymen with websites, is considered “bitter”, a “trad thing”, something that (gulp !) Francis might say!

And not simply the traditional Catholic way of supporting religious works. https://t.co/8w25P9P17d — Rorate Caeli (@RorateCaeli) February 11, 2020

But as someone who loves the Church and realizes that such institutions are giving a horrible example of craven self serving compliance to apostasy, I have to actually agree with this tweet:

Why does it have to be an either/or thing. Support anything that advances the Kingdom. — Creative Minority (@CMReport) February 11, 2020

Because, in truth, if we love God more than ourselves and more than appearances, we have to love the Church more than ourselves, and that means loving what is conducive here and now to solving Her worse and most urgent problem, which is, by far, what those in communion with Bergoglio won’t talk about: the removal of Bergoglio from the Vatican.

If Convents, Monasteries and Priestly societies feel the pinch because they prefer to remain silent while Holy Mother Church is raped and Jesus Christ is crucified by institutional reforms to promote sacrilegious communion, that is only justice! It is far less that what the Church is feeling!

I for one am most grateful for the support received for this apostolate, FromRome.Info. I hope it serves as an example to clergy and religious everywhere, that speaking the truth does not have to be the exclusive provenance of layman. God has blessed you if you can do this work without seeking help. Those of us who would be literally living on the sidewalk without it, however, are grateful.