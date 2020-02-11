Grex Vocum — FromRome.Info Video will be there!

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo

FromRome.Info Video will attempt to cover the event, today, February 11, 2020, at the Vatican, in the Piazza San Pietro, on account of the massive international interest. Several Hundred Thousand viewers also have read the invitation to the event from Italy alone. But it remains to be seen whether the interest is merely curious, or real. — If you would like to me to interview you, please look for the Franciscan Friar who looks like myself (See photo). In the possible case that I am not allowed to interview anyone in the Piazza of Saint Peter’s in Vatican Territory, I will be doing interviews in front of the Castle San Angelo, at the Eastern End of the Via Conciliazione after 12:20 P.M. — FromRome.Info has reported about this event previously: here and here.

ITALIANO

FromRome.Info Video cercherà di coprire l’evento, oggi al Vaticano, nella Piazza di San Pietro, a ragione dell’enorme interesse internazionale. Pure diverse centinaia di migliaia hanno letto l’invito all’evento solo dall’Italia. Ma resta da vedere se l’interesse è solo curioso, o reale. — Se volete che vi intervisti, cercate il frate francescano che mi somiglia (vedi foto). Nel caso in cui non mi sia permesso di intervistare nessuno nella Piazza di San Pietro in territorio vaticano, farò delle interviste davanti a Castel Sant’Angelo, all’estremità orientale di via Conciliazione alle 12:20. — FromRome.Info ha parlato di questo evento, Grex Vocum, qui et qui. L’annuncio originale, in Italiano, si trova a ChiesaRomana.Info.