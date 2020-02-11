As always, Frank says it as it is. Canon212.com. FromRome.Info gives Mr. Walker praise, not because he thinks that Pope Benedict XVI is still the pope — he candidly admits its possible but is not yet certain — but because he, nevertheless, accepted and advocates the proper canonical solution, which is to call a Synod to judge and resolve the problems in the Church, as the Church and the Saints have always done.
2 thoughts on “Frank Walker: Trad Inc. opposes what alone will work”
We are big fans of Frank Walker. But who is Trad Inc.? Anyone know?

Dear Waukegan, Trad Inc. is the term for the monetized media publications which identify themselves as serving the Traditional Catholic Movement.
