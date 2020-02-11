News

Frank Walker: Trad Inc. opposes what alone will work

Video 2 Comments

As always, Frank says it as it is. Canon212.com. FromRome.Info gives Mr. Walker praise, not because he thinks that Pope Benedict XVI is still the pope — he candidly admits its possible but is not yet certain — but because he, nevertheless, accepted and advocates the proper canonical solution, which is to call a Synod to judge and resolve the problems in the Church, as the Church and the Saints have always done.

