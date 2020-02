Today we feature Jean Mouton’s, Ave Maria, a sublimely meditative polyphonic composition, with voices scaling up and down the harmonic range, like Angels ascending and descending in adoration.

Mouton was the instructor of Josquin des Prez and clearly had already mastered the principles which Josquin would work into magnificent tapestries of art. It cannot be omitted, that both men had great devotion to the Blessed Virgin, as is manifested in their works dedicated to her.