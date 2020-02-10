Grex Vocum: Tomorrow, Feb 11 – Piazza San Pietro, Vatican

Tomorrow, from 11:30 to 11:58 A.M., for the 7th Anniversary of the reading by Pope Benedict of his Declaratio of Feb. 11, 2013, the Committee “Grex Vocum” — Latin for, A Flock of Voices — has called on Catholics to come to the Piazza at the Vatican, in front of Saint Peter’s Basilica and express for 28 minutes, out loud, their disapproval of the course taken by Church leadership in the last 7 years.

This is an initiative of Catholics at Rome — Roman Catholics in the truest sense — and appears to be the ideological and real opposite of the Acies Ordinata event at Munich, for the following reasons:

It is open to all — it is NOT an invitation only event

It is about exercising your Canonical rights — it is not a Media stunt

It is directed as those at fault — it does not pretend the problem is the Cardinals

It recognizes that false claims that the Declaratio was a Renunciation is the cause of the problem — it does not pander to “Pope Francis is definitely the Pope”

It is at Rome — it is not in the country of Martin Luther

It is calling for the return of Pope Benedict — It does not play religious games

FromRome.Info Video will be at the event and attempt recording some of the testimonies given, weather permitting. Go to the Video page after 11 A.M. Rome time, which is 5 A.M. New York City Time, and 9 P.M. Sydney time, for the brief reports which will be uploaded as filmed. FromRome.Info will publish a complete report about 4 hours later.

