The Two Hands of the Lavender Mafia

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The Lavender Mafia is the popular term, among Catholic circles, for the trans-generational conspiracy of corrupt and perverse men in the Catholic Hierarchy and clergy by which they promote and protect their own members and interests.

The leading or most powerful faction of which is the St. Gallen Mafia, a name which several of the members of the group, give to themselves, in their work to oppose and undermine the work of Pope John Paul II since 1992, with the specific aim of putting one of their own on the Throne of Saint Peter.

They nearly achieved this in 2005 in the conclave which chose Joseph Ratzinger, rather than Jorge Mario Bergoglio, to succeed the Polish Pope of world fame.

But whereas Ratzinger won the conclave, it appears from many factors that the St. Gallen Mafia won the battle, because their defeat by such a meek and non-pathologically non-manipulative candidate wet their appetite for power, seeing that they thought that they could control him completely.

After an 8 year war of attrition against Pope Benedict some sort of demand or pressure was put on him, sufficient to convince him to apparently resign. And since that time, both hands of the Lavender Mafia have been in perfect harmony, and kept to the same narrative.

The Left Hand, or St. Gallen Mafia, which got control of the Vatican: Benedict freely and duly resigned the Papacy. Stop. Don’t think about it. Don’t read Canon Law. Don’t even read the Latin of the Declaratio. Whatever the pope said or did, We will tell you what it meant and means. Shut up, or you are a schismatic who questions the Great Leader and are outside the Church!

The Right Hand of the Lavender Mafia, which got rid of the Pope who was investigating everyone, even those who are doctrinally sound and liturgically traditional and conservative: such groups as the Legionaires of Christ. Other groups with notorious problems with pedophiles are nor relieved that the German Inquisitor has been silenced.

Both groups want him to stay that way. Both groups, hence, went on the attack as of Feb. 29, 2013. It was all Benedict’s Fault, his papacy was a failure. The Right hand said they did not get enough Latin Masses, the Left hand said he was being too strict on disciplining priests and was lost in a bygone era.

Both groups fully support “Pope Francis”: he is certainly, without any doubt the Pope and anyone who thinks otherwise is an ”’extremist” or a ”’schismatic”. The Right hand criticizes but does nothing. They want the revolution, but prefer to be the leaders of it. The Left hand know how to deal with the Right hand, better.

They both are now savoring the idea of married priests, gay marriage and the authorization of every abominable desire they have long desired and cultivated in their hearts. The Left hand is only more sincere, they say it openly. The Right hand is deceitful, they say they do not want that, but they do not thing to resist it because they want it too.

As for Canon Law, what the hell is that ? !

So the next time you meet with your favorite Bishop or Cardinal, ask him if he is part of the Revolution by pushing for it, or by doing nothing against it. — And if he says neither, then demand he prove it by condemning Bergoglio for heresy and declaring Benedict never resigned the papacy!

_________

CREDITS: The Featured Image is the Christmas Card of Franciscans International. It shows the blasphemous and idolatrous image of Pachamama in the stead of St. Elizabeth, being visited by the Blessed Virgin, carrying the Christ Child. A card which is certain actionable and canonical evidence of apostasy, but neither the Right Hand nor the Left Hand objected, nor took action.

+ + +