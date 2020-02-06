Defend Bergoglio, become Bergoglio

FIRST – the King of unctuous smears…

@CanonTwoTwelve

Someone should ask Skojec if he plans to remove every article written by a woman on his publication. You know, bc he uses 1 Tim2:12 to try to shut Ann Barnhardt up. pic.twitter.com/9yKncv8r2y — GottaGoBergoglioBXVI is the only pope (@ProcessionsUSA) February 6, 2020

Translation: “Women should just shut up. Only self pontificating laymen like myself, who have no Church document to back them up, should be allowed to speak outside of Church. Because everyone knows that a deliberately misquoted late Scholastic theologian is sufficient excuse to reject Church teaching on any point.”

NEXT — Creative Minority Report

As for the fact that many of these people stridently disagree with the tenets of Benevacantism is a testament to their seriousness. If they more or less came to these conclusions around the same time, it is because this particular strain of the sedevacantism virus just emerged. — Creative Minority (@CMReport) February 6, 2020

Translation: “Your defense of the teaching of the Church and Canon law is a mental disease. We who sacrificed to ‘recognize and resist’ are the holy ones who give power to the beast.”

_____________

CREDITS: The Featured Image is a screen shot of a twitter timeline, used here according to Fair Use standards for editorial comment. The Tweets above are cited as examples of the further descent of the “Bergoglio is certainly the Pope” Crowd into Bergoglian speech habits, whereby you throw out insults on a daily basis to keep from having to explain your irrational of self-contradictory positions.