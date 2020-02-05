ROME — Feb. 5, 2020: According to Father Vincenzo Han Duo, Vice Director of the Pontifical University Urbaniana, the Vatican has exported to China more than 600 thousand medical masks to help obstruct the spread of the Corona Virus.
His statements were reported by SIR in Italian, here.
This news is the first public confirmation that the Vatican has entered into close economic and political ties with the Communist Dictatorship of Peking. As an independent sovereign State, the Vatican can effectively bypass all international regulations for imports to the Chinese Dictatorship.
2 thoughts on “Vatican has become an importer for China”
Sounds fishy. I would think China would be the chief manufacturer of medical masks. Sounds more like a money laundering scheme.
I agree, Michael. Vatican never lets a single opportunity like this ever go to waste.
