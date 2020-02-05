Gänswein told not to return to the Office

ROME — Feb 5, 2020 A. D.: In a report from Die Tagespost, and confirmed by Marco Tosatti as credible, it is reported today that Archbishop Georg Gänswein, prefect of the Papal Household has been told by Bergoglio not to return to the Office of the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household. When asked, when he might return, no answer was given by the Argentine.

Several news agencies have been reporting that for more than a week, the Archbishop was not seed at the side of Bergoglio during public audiences. Speculation abounded.

This puts Gänswein’s position in doubt. Because in his Christmas mailings, he no longer styled himself as the private secretary (Segretario privato) of Pope Benedict XVI, but only as his particular secretary (segretario particolare).

Il Messaggero’s report is even more dire for the Archbishop: their sources inside the Vatican say that Gänswein is no longer seen walking with Pope Benedict XVI as he says his daily rosary in the Vatican gardens.

The only conclusion is, that the Archbishop should have heeded the Lord Jesus, who said: You cannot serve two masters (Matthew 6:24).

FromRome.Info predicts that shortly Bergoglio will announce a replacement for the Archbishop in both posts, that of Prefect of the Papal Household, and that of jail keeper of the true Pope.

