Frank Walker, gives a broadside to the pro-Bergolian apologists

Here Mr. Walker is relentless with his incisive comments, including mention of two prominent “Bergoglio is definitely the pope men,” who admire priests on steroids.

Frank helps everyone cut through the propaganda and connect the dots. And things are so far gone in the Church, that we have to start connecting the dots, because the wolves have deceived most of the flock into thinking that they are the true shepherds of the Church.

Frank Walker is editor of Canon212.com, the most reputable Catholic news aggregation site in the English speaking world.

