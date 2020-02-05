News, Videos

Frank Walker, gives a broadside to the pro-Bergolian apologists

Video 1 Comment

Here Mr. Walker is relentless with his incisive comments, including mention of two prominent “Bergoglio is definitely the pope men,” who admire priests on steroids.

Frank helps everyone cut through the propaganda and connect the dots. And things are so far gone in the Church, that we have to start connecting the dots, because the wolves have deceived most of the flock into thinking that they are the true shepherds of the Church.

Frank Walker is editor of Canon212.com, the most reputable Catholic news aggregation site in the English speaking world.

https://canon212.com/

One thought on “Frank Walker, gives a broadside to the pro-Bergolian apologists”

Leave a Comment

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.