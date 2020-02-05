Benedict Carter: I’ve been told that Trad Inc. is controlled by a ruling Council

Br. Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The news is explosive. The coalition of monetized Catholic media and news outlets which self declare themselves as Traditional, but fully support the canonical claim of Jorge Mario Bergoglio as the pope, has been exposed as being run by a Collectivist institution which controls the narrative each is allowed to publish.

The revelations were made to Benedict Carter, who goes by the nik on Twiter, as the Great Stalin, and were published on his Twitter Account, moments ago:

THREAD This post has been influenced by Chris Ferrara's extremely cutting response to Ann Barnhardt's recent allegations. I don't like what's going on. I've been informed that a Trad Catholic media body exists called "The Council", which is led by the usuals — The Great Stalin (@BenedictCarter6) February 5, 2020

– Matt, Ferarra, Weston, Voris, Marshall & others. The "Council" meets at intervals (most recently in Florida) to discuss strategy and instruct its members what the party line is. This means that what we read in the mainstream online Trad media is just as manufactured as — The Great Stalin (@BenedictCarter6) February 5, 2020

Click on either tweet to read his entire exposé.

Implications are Far Reaching

Many Catholics, including myself, have been shocked, surprised and increasingly dismayed by the near total silence and absolute agreement of the formerly reputable Catholic news outlets, since Feb. 11, 2013. There has been much speculation that they had some sort of Narrative Control Agreement, or were being directed from the Vatican or by some Cardinal to toe a line and not report anything which questioned the legitimacy of the revolution which swept Pope Benedict XVI from power in 2013.

Trad Inc. is the shorthand for speaking about this group without mentioning the members as a sort of diplomatic way on social media, of speaking about the problem without speaking about the members of this Media Collective.

These allegations reported by Carter seem to confirm much of the suspicion against Trad Inc… FromRome.Info urges all Catholics who know anything about this Council and its meetings to blow a whistle on this group.

POSTSCRIPT: FromRome.Info had identified Benedict Carter as such from our sources which say he used to publicly identify by that name. This does not mean that Benedict Carer is his real name, however. But he has a reputation for being an honest Catholic in good standing, in the Catholic Twitterverse. His nick was chosen so he can troll Bergoglians.

