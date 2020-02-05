Antoine Busnois: Victimae Paschali Laudes

Today we feature Antonine Busnois’ Victimae Paschalis Laudes, a polyphonic composition in the style of the Burgundian school of the 15th Century, in honor of Christ in His triumphant Resurrection.

FromRome.Info features selections from Catholic composers of sacred music, each day at 5 PM Rome time, to help its readers grow in appreciation of the riches of Catholic tradition, so they can better understand the utter vapitude of the so called liturgical reforms implemented in the name of Vatican II.