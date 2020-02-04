Letter to the Editor: Bergoglio is a Freemason!

Dear Editor,

As you know, there is more than sufficient evidence that demonstrates Bergoglio is a Freemason and that even his papal name (Francis I) is of masonic importance and origin, having absolutely nothing to do with the Seraphic Father, Saint Francis. We know that he is working with leaders from all of the main false world religions to unite them into an “interfaith” confederation of religions under one guide which is himself.

1) Bergoglio teaches masonic doctrine. See document of Abu Dhabi (this is the strongest of all evidence)

2) Bergoglio joined the Rotary Club in Argentina when he was young (As you can see this was known as of 1999)

6) Bergoglio’s papal name (Francis I) appears for the first time in history with King Francis who is venerated by Italian masons as a protector of the Carbonari which Pope Leo XIII fought during his time by unmasking them, demanding that their well known “Instruction of the Alta Vendita” be published and also condemning masonry strongly during his pontificate. In the “secret” document, they planned to infiltrate the papacy.

7) Bergoglio demonstrates 666 hand sign here . (at 0:08 second)

8) Bergoglio, upon his fake papal election, greets from the loggia with the “mano marrana” gesture which is a well known hand sign of the Freemasons. See here

If it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck…it is a duck.

A pig with high heels, a wig, eye lashes and lip stick is still a pig..

Sincerely,

A Worried Catholic

