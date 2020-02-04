Letter to the Editor: Bergoglio is a Freemason!

Dear Editor,
As you know, there is more than sufficient evidence that demonstrates Bergoglio is a Freemason and that even his papal name (Francis I) is of masonic importance and origin, having absolutely nothing to do with the Seraphic Father, Saint Francis. We know that he is working with leaders from all of the main false world religions to unite them into an “interfaith” confederation of religions under one guide which is himself.
The sodomite rabbi Bergman from Buenos Aires, Argentina is a Freemason (observe the background on his shelf here) and he is not only one of Bergoglio’s close friends but was the one that called for Bergoglio to lead their one world coalition of religions in the G6 Interfaith Summit event (found in the above link) which was held this past September. Here is another video with rabbi Begman sitting next to Cardinal Bergoglio while Bergoglio gives a few words about the masonic rabbi’s book release. Here is also a video of the same mason/sodomite, rabbi being blessed by a priest right behind an altar!! It happens right in front of the sacred species!!
1) Bergoglio teaches masonic doctrine. See document of Abu Dhabi (this is the strongest of all evidence)
2) Bergoglio joined the Rotary Club in Argentina when he was young (As you can see this was known as of 1999)
3) Bergoglio signs as a Freemason as of 1977
4) Bergoglio gives hand shakes like a freemason
5) Italian masonry officially supports Bergoglio (among other masonic lodges worldwide). There are dozens of articles about this. Here’s one by Skojec that makes sense of all of it.
6) Bergoglio’s papal name (Francis I) appears for the first time in history with King Francis who is venerated by Italian masons as a protector of the Carbonari which Pope Leo XIII fought during his time by unmasking them, demanding that their well known “Instruction of the Alta Vendita” be published and also condemning masonry strongly during his pontificate. In the “secret” document, they planned to infiltrate the papacy.
7) Bergoglio demonstrates 666 hand sign here. (at 0:08 second)
8) Bergoglio, upon his fake papal election, greets from the loggia with the “mano marrana” gesture which is a well known hand sign of the Freemasons. See here
If it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck…it is a duck.
A pig with high heels, a wig, eye lashes and lip stick is still a pig..
Sincerely,
A Worried Catholic
____________
CREDITS: The Featured Image is a screenshot of the Google Image search results for Bergoglio, Freemasonic hand sign
+ + +
Support FromRome.Info
Help us take on the established Catholic Media who are controlled opposition. They are promoting schism from Pope Benedict, and remain silent at the heresies and schisms of Jorge Mario Bergoglio. We cannot let the St. Gallen Mafia win the information war, which they are presently doing through controlled media. — TO FIGHT THIS WAR we need your generous financial support. — Funds go to Ordo Militaris Inc., and are capital gifts for this Apostolate.
$10.00