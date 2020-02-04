News, Videos

Frank Walker: The Faux Democratic process of the Bergoglian Church

Video Leave a comment

 

Exposes how Bergoglio is working to destroy the Church by a back handed approval of Synodality with a faux democratic process, reviews the best on the web today on Catholic News and commentary.

If you want to hear the truth, you need to support those who speak the truth. Remember to support Mr. Walker through his website: http://canon212.com/newspages/

FromRome.Info daily features Walker’s latest, because he is uncontrolled truly Catholic media. One of the few daily commentaries of its kind in any language, which is run by a layman who is both highly informed politically and very knowledgeable about the Faith.

Leave a Comment

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.