The Doom of Saducees

Take heed therefore how you hear.

For whosoever hath, to him shall be given: and whosoever hath not, that also which he thinketh he hath, shall be taken away from him.

(Our Lord Jesus Christ, Luke 8:18)

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

If you have paid attention to the reading of the Gospel at Mass, throughout your life, then you have probably heard the name, Saducess, and know who they were: the party of Jewish scholars and priests and Levites, who held that the Jewish Scriptures were to be understood in the minimalistic degree: they denied the immortality of the soul and the resurrection of the body, for example. Words did not have meaning for them, what was more important was what they, as a group, decided to be true.

Our Lord rebuked them on several occasions, and never walked with them. He did this to show that such an approach to Scripture is anathema to Himself and such an error of interpretation was fundamentally flawed. Being the Word of God, Incarnate, He could not, He cannot fail to despise those who ignore the meaning of words, and yet insist that their opinions rule the day. Being God He could not and cannot suffer idolaters of any color or creed.

The Saducees were doomed by their errors and disbelief. There is no record in Scripture that anyone of them ever converted to the Faith, which is a terrible warning to all those who down through the ages imitate their error.

However, today in the Church, since Feb. 11, 2013, the party of the Saducees has returned. They do not care what words Pope Benedict XVI used in Latin in his Declaratio read out-loud on that day. But they will tell you what it meant. Ask them for an explanation or reasons which establish that their interpretation is authentic, legitimate or true, and you will get either silence or insults or threats.

Yet, the very same party has the unmitigated gall to tell the rest of the Church to obey them in their conceited opinions, as if they were truth revealed by God which must be accepted without question on the authority of the ones revealing it. Do these men think they are God?

And yet they argue and govern the Church like godless demons, whose only interest is in insulting, scandalizing and finding more ways to corrupt the youth, to corrupt marriages, to foster sin, and to allow the Church to be whored with by every wicked and evil power on earth, as Saint John the Apostle foretold, in the Apocalypse, of the City of Rome in the end times.

So don’t tell me that ministerium means the same thing as munus. I am not a Saducee like you. I adhere to the party of Jesus Christ, which worships the Truth and Word Incarnate.

The doom of the Saducees is that by their error they preferred to blind themselves intellectually rather than risk to see the truth. The chose this, because the truth was the enemy of their religious faction, which was founded upon disbelief. The Saducess in the Church today are also the same, everything they do begins with and ends with disbelief.

They disbelieve Canon Law so they can have a High Priest who sanctions disbelief in marriage, disbelief in chastity, disbelief in the Gospels, in Christ, in God, in our Lady, in celibacy, in monastic life, in normalcy, etc etc..

There is no sin more worth of the name of the sin against the Holy Ghost, that the sin of the Saducees. That is why, perhaps, none of the Saducees of old are recorded to have been saved.

Take heed therefore how you hear.

For whosoever hath, to him shall be given: and whosoever hath not, that also which he thinketh he hath, shall be taken away from him.

(Jesus Christ, Luke 8:18)



____________

CREDITS: Jesus, the Word of God, condemned by Caiaphas, the Saducee, a photograph © José Luiz Bernardes Ribeiro / of a fresco in the Capella dei Scrovegni, Padua, Italy.

+ + +