Please comment: What to put in a FAQ for FromRome.Info?

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo

A supporter of FromRome.Info wrote to me to suggest that I publish a FAQ page (Frequently Asked Questions, with their answers) for FromRome.Info.

As I like suggestions, because I know that more minds can often recognize problems better than one mind by itself, I want to act on this suggestion and publish a FAQ page for FromRome.Info.

But, as I do not keep track of which question are more often asked, I ask YOU, the readership, to suggest the questions, here in the Comment fields.

Even if you think your question is not common, ask it. Because FromRome.Info is not here to do propaganda, it is here to inform. I cannot promise that I will know the answer to all your questions, but I will try at least to indicate how they can be answered.

Please, no questions regarding why you think someone did something. Only God can know that. And since this is a FAQ PLEASE keep your questions limited to RomeRome.Info and what is the truth about Pope Benedict XVI.

Thank you, in advance, for your participation in this collaborative work. In these comments below, I will be more lax in allowing comments in response to my appeal, to promote discussion, because Feed Back is the best way to know what needs to be done in most affairs.

CREDITS: The Featured Image is a photo by Br. Bugnolo of the Vatican Post Office’s mobile unit in the Piazza di San Pietro, at the Vatican.