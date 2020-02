“Luther would have been shocked at what the FrancisChurch is about.”

Mr. Walker exposes the continual corruption of the Bergoglian regime, and puts it in clear light. A talent he has like few others.

FRANK IS ON FIRE IN THIS VIDEO. Drop everything and watch this video!

If you want to hear the truth, support those who hear the truth. You can support Mr. Walker through his website, Canon212.com which reports in English the news about the Church in all its grizzly detail.