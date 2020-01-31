News

Frank Walker: The world of Bergoglio is all evil

Video 2 Comments

 

Frank Walker takes on the lies of Bergoglio which attack the moral law with Modernist smears. Hear the truth that the Catholic Media and nearly all the Clergy will not tell you.

If you want to hear the truth, support those who speak the truth. See Canon212.com to support Mr. Walker’s news service.

2 thoughts on “Frank Walker: The world of Bergoglio is all evil”

  1. Dear Ed, Those of us who follow the Jesus to Mankind messages given to prophet Maria Divine Mercy (similar to Fatima’s messages) were well aware of the events of today. No human commentary was necessary – the words and prayers speak directly to the heart. Of course the Messages have been attacked from the start by the demonic factions in the Church. These prophecied times are momentous – no other generations since Christ’s birth on earth have been so blessed! The Church has its modern Judas, it will follow the Passion of Christ, but He will come back victorious soon…..

    God bless. kate

    Like

  2. Kate, no true prophecy is published on the internet years after the events with back dating to make it look like prophecy and by a person who refuses to publicly identify herself, but who on radio admits she made it up to deceive believing Catholics whom she despises as worshippers of superstitions.

    Like

