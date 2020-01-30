News

Russian & Arabic Versions of ‘Benedict is still the Pope’ now available

By Br Alexis Bugnolo

I am pleased to report that Brian Murphy has published his now famous, “Why Benedict is till the Pope” Video, in a Russian and Arabic Version. He is doing great work for the Lord and is a tremendous servant of Pope Benedict XVI. He also is a great pro-life leader and runs a non-profit Pro Life apostolate in Southern California. See his website at GodsPlanForLife.org, which is a beautiful name for a website, indeed!

Many thanks to the Catholics from all over the world who are assisting Brian with the translations: This video is now in English, French, Italian, German, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Arabic. You can find links to them all at the official Banner Site of the PPBXVI Movement: ppbxvi.org

IN PRODUCTION: Brian informs me that Slovak, Afrikans and Polish versions are in production.

Russian Version

 

Arabic Version

