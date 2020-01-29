Guillaume Du Fay: Ave Maria Stella

As we continue our journey through the Catholic composers of Sacred Polyphony in the 15th Century, we sample today from the repertoire of Guillaume Du Fay, a great servant of the Church and of our Lady. (For Biographical notes, see here)

In this piece, we see how he has reworked the traditional Gregorian Chant in honor of Our Lady Star of the Sea, patron of travelers and mariners, into a most beautiful composition, which is stunningly evocative and filled with tones of reminiscence and longing that will characterize the music of the Romantic era.

