The Enemies of Pope Benedict XVI

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

What really has been going on in the Church since the reign of Pius XII? — And what really was going on in the Church during the reign of Pope Benedict XVI? These questions raise themselves in the mind of those who seek an explanation for Vatican II and the coup d’etat which drove Pope Benedict XVI from power in February of 2013.

I have previously written about that Coup d’etat in my article entitled, The Vatican Coup d’etat of February 2013. And in my articles, entitled, Pope Benedict’s Forced Abdication, The Imprisonment of Pope Benedict XVI and How Benedict has defeated ‘Francis’. All of which should be read to better understand what I am about to say here.

Also, before reading here, see my article on Facts vs. Conjecture, so you can better understand what I am about to say.

The House of Cardinal Bertone

One of the major factions in the Roman Curia is the House of Cardinal Tarcisio PIetro Evasio Bertone, that is, the group of Cardinals and Bishops of whom he is the principal consecrator or co-consecrator. You can see the entire list, in the right column of his page at Catholic-Hierarchy.org. He was Pope Benedict XVI’s replacement for Cardinal Sodano in the all important post of Secretary of State, a position to which he was promoted on September 15, 2006, the Feast of Our Lady of Sorrows.

His influence even today is being felt on account of the members of his faction: Cardinal Parolo and Archbishop Gänswein, whom he co-consecrated in 2009 and 2013 respectively.

During the recent Book Flap, no less than Archbishop Viganò testified that Archbishop Gänswein, who was at the time of Pope Benedict XVI’s election as Roman Pontiff, a mere priest secretary, had a radical change in character following Benedict’s election as the Vicar of Christ (See FromRome.Info’s authorized English translation of Viganò’s testimony, here). He went from being a secretary who facilitated communication with Cardinal Ratzinger to being a control valve for information arriving in the hands of Pope Benedict. Marco Tosatti was given information to the contrary, however.

The Book Flap as well as the angry phone call I got from Archbishop Gänswein made me realize that we need to re-evaluate the Archbishop’s role in the history of Pope Benedict’s Pontificate. I discussed that in my article for investigative journalists, here.

I have speculated that on account of the failure of the St. Gallen Mafia to secure the papacy for Bergoglio in the legitimate conclave of 2005, they became convinced that it was necessary to apply pressure upon Benedict XVI to resign. I have reported that Gänswein himself seems to refer to a pact in the Conclave of 2005, whereby Ratzinger’s ascension to the Papal Throne was secured with a promise of resignation in the near future.

This pressure may have been applied only by the St. Gallen Mafia and members of the House of Rampolla del Tindaro. However, they may have convinced other factions to join in this control on account of agreements for votes in the Conclave.

One line of investigation is whether one of those other factions was none other than the House of Cardinal Bertone.

According to sources who have spoken to FromRome.Info, the agreement in the Conclave was that Pope Benedict XVI would reign for 5 years, until 2010, and then abdicate. The House of Cardinal Bertone was a signatory, as it were, on this pact.

As can be seen from the episcopal lineage of Cardinal Bertone, his co-consecrators were each from two different factions: The House of Rampolla del Tindaro and the House of Saint Pius X. A clear choice of a man who wanted to keep his career options open in the future, by bridging or functioning as a middle-man between irreconcilable factions.

According to this reconstruction, Cardinal Bertone was urged as the new Secretary of State to replace Cardinal Sodano, who was out of favor with Pope Benedict XVI on account of what he had learned as Cardinal in the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith for concealing the moral depravity of Father Maciel of the Legionaires of Christ and other institutes. This has been widely reported.

Little did Pope Benedict XVI know, however, that it was perhaps already at this time that Bertone was in agreement with Bergoglio about the change of power. The interference and obstacles grew, and when Benedict was asked to resign in 2010, and refused, open warfare began.

The Persecution of Pope Benedict XVI

First, beginning in 2006, the year Bertone became Secretary of State, there was organized in Austria and then in Germany (where the House of Rampolla had deep roots) a movement called the Pfarrer Initiative (Pastor’s Initiative).

In 2011, they circulated a petition among hundreds of priests demanding changes in the Catholic Religion which were fundamental and intolerable: married clergy and women priests. They threatened schism if they were not heard. The Vienna Review, on Dec. 1, 2011, quoted in part their manifesto:

They [the priests] want to be accepted as the intermediaries between God and the people, yet “Jesus was a layman, and he made no effort to install a clerical class…he encouraged people to confront God on their own. Hence communion is enacted by a parish community and a leader together. While according to current Church doctrine, this leader has to be an ordained priest, there is no reason that it should stay that way. “There needs to be a revival of the importance of the parish for the celebration of communion.

The group which called their petition a “Call to disobedience” ( Aufruf zum Ungehorsam) was lead by Father Helmut Schueller, former Vicar General of Cardinal Christopher Schoenborn, of Vienna, a key member of “Team Bergoglio” and a Rampolla House member. He went on a tour in 2012 to spread the rebellion.

But even before the tour, Pope Benedict XVI made an apostolic visit to Germany to quell rising resentment among the German Episcopate to his resistance to the agenda of the movement. In a stunning reproof, numerous Bishops refused to shake the Pope’s hand on camera. Though denied by many news outlets, the proof is in the seeing:

Threats of Assasination

At the same time in February of 2012, the pro-Bergoglian Mass Media in Europe spread the rumor that if Benedict XVI did not resign within 12 months he would be assassinated. This rumor was spread in the United Kingdom, Italy and Colombia, all bases of power of the St. Gallen Mafia.

In response it appears that Cardinal Walter Brandmüller called for severe punishments on this group in an editorial in 2012, which perhaps reflects the counsel he gave Pope Benedict XVI on this matter from the beginning.

Pope Benedict XVI stood his ground, and did not cave. Father Schueller received a slap on the hand, as it were, in 2012, according to a report by Reuters in what appears to be an diplomatic attempt to diffuse the confrontation without ceding on principles. However, that a St. Gallen Mafia protege was the key figure in this pressure placed upon Pope Benedict was no coincidence.

Vatileaks as a tool of psychological disruption

However, at about the same time as the Austrian Protest was gaining steam, we know from published reports on the Vatileaks scandal, that the private Butler of Pope Benedict XVI began to borrow and copy sensitive correspondence of the Pope from the desk of Father Gänswein, in what would come to be called the Vatileaks Scandal.

What makes this fact worthy of note is, that the collaborator with the Butler in the distribution of the correspondence was a woman of a rather notorious character who had ties with the St. Gallen Mafia. Among the letters which were leaked, were those of Archbishop Viganò complaining about financial corruption at the Vatican (Documents which at least in their first delivery never made it into the hands of the Pope, according to the testimony of Viganò, published here at FromRome.Info). In an attempt to silence one of the financial investigators, Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, he was fired without Pope Benedict XVI’s consent, according to his own testimony of what Cardinal would tell him on Feb. 7, 2013.

The news of the thefts was published on Italian TV in January of 2012. Pope Benedict XVI initiated an investigation in March of the same year. He could not bring himself to understand who among those so intimate to him had betrayed him.

The financial corruption investigation eventually revealed other things, such as unexplained double payments for the renovations of an apartment used by Cardinal Bertone. The removal of Tedeschi and Pope Benedict, who began the investigations as a result of Vatileaks, was thus a political necessity for a lot of people.

Perhaps to protect himself in the future after the abdication, and as an act of gratitude for service, Cardinal Bertone was one of Father Ganswein’s co-consecrators, when Pope Benedict XVI made him an Archbishop on January 7, 2013. His appointment in the previous December as Head of the Pontifical Household sealed his control over Pope Benedict after any abdication he might make.

Finally, according to my source, the concept of “Pope Emeritus” was not the invention of Pope Benedict, but was created by the new Archbishop to conceal the failed renunciation, the invalidity of which no one around Pope Benedict XVI noticed or admitted before it was too late, for Pope Benedict had check-mated them all!

This title also serves to keep Benedict under the control of the Archbishop, instead of allowing him to return home to Bavaria, a thing which the Pope himself recently admitted in the Bavarian State TV documentary about himself, entitled, Ein Besuch bei Papst Benedikt XVI. em. Klein Bayern im Vatikan.

