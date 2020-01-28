40 Days of Prayer against the Church of Darkness

In the year of Our Lord 1820, God revealed to Bl. Anne Catherine Emmerich that the Church of Rome would one day be attacked from within. That there would be two popes: one false and dark, who strove to found a new Religion which would be the home of every heretic and apostate: one true and aged, who would be paralyzed by inaction and silence.

To drive the Church of Darkness out of the Church of Rome, it was revealed to her that Our Lady asked the faithful to gather at Midnight in front of the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, here at Rome, and pray with arms outstretched, in the form of the Cross, for the space of at least 3 Our Fathers.

See the text of Bl. Emmerich’s prophecies here.

Veri Catholici, the international Association dedicated to combat the heresies of Bergoglio and rid the Church of the antipope, had announced that tonight, at Midnight, Rome time they will begin 40 Days of Prayer to fulfill this intention of Our Lady.

From tonight until March 7, 2020, @VeriCatholici Twitter Account will tweet out the announcement between 11 PM and 12 Midnight reminding everyone to join in prayer for this attention, wherevere they are in the world.

To receive these daily reminders, merely follow @VeriCatholici on Twitter, by clicking that link and subscribing to their account with your own Twitter Account

____________

APPEAL: FromRome.Info would like to broadcast live video each night, these prayers from Rome, in front of the Basilica of Saint Mary’s Major. If you would like to financially help that happen, make a generous contribution, here below.

+ + +