Cardinal Bassetti: If you don’t like Bergoglio, get out of the Church!

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo
The news is so shocking that it seems unbelievable. So I will simply translate what Cardinal Basetti, President of the Italian Bishops’ Conference said 2 days ago at Perugia, in his home Diocese on the occasion of the Feast of St. Francis des Sales, patron of journalists. After a number of questions critical of Pope Francis, he lost his patience and burst out saying… well you read it for yourself:
According to Il Messaggero, on January 25, 2020:
If anyone does not like this Pope, let him say so, because he is free to take another road. It’s O.K. to criticize, but not destructive criticism.
There are too many who speak of the Pope and to one of them I said: Go become a Lutheran, if the Catholic Church is not right for you, if this Barque is too small.
According to ANSA, in their report on the same day, Cardinal Bassetti added these words at the end:
Excuse me for the outburst, but the objective of everyone should be that of seeking answers for the good of the Church and humanity.
It is clear that there is a schismatic and heretical spirit in the Church, but it is also clear now, where it is coming from and where it is not found.
Even Antonio Socci is outraged has his behavior, and says it amounts to a complete Marxist redefinition of the Church. His tweet below says: Bassetti is nervous because Bergoglio wants to replace him with Cardinal Tortellino. He himself has not been entirely submissive to the South American Head. For the Bishops, absolute fidelity to the Head has already substituted fidelity to Christ. — Socci calls Cardinal Zuppi of Bologna, “Cardinal Tortellino” because he banned the traditional Tortellini for a Diocesan feast, because, since it contained pork, it might offend Muslims.
CREDITS: The Featured Image is of Cardinal Bassetti, from a screen shot of a photo by Regione Umbria News, the News Agency of the Italian Region of Umbria, released for use according to the Creative Common Liscense 2.0, as indicated here.
One thought on “Cardinal Bassetti: If you don’t like Bergoglio, get out of the Church!”
I love Jesus Christ, Sacred Tradition, all the Popes who ever lived and will live in service as Vicar to Jesus Christ, the collected Bishops in union with Christ’s Vicar throughout time, the Sacraments that connect me to Jesus Christ through Holy Mother Church, the law of love and holiness that leads me to heaven where my triune God lives.
I hate Baals and idol worship. I hate sacrilege that brings shame to Holy Mother Church and offends God Almighty. I hate those who use Holy things for profane purposes. I hate those who take Sacred Tradition and make it their own litter box to use as they please. I hate those who take the Holy Papal Office and transform it into something from their own mind and not of the mind of Jesus Christ – Word.
I belong to Holy Mother Church and Jesus Christ and their is nothing faithless Cardinals can do about that. I submit to the will of a Jesus Christ through His Blessed Mother Mary. I am theirs.
