Admittedly he is Russian Orthodox, but his example can be imitated by Catholic youth in every city of the world!

Graffiti in places where it exist already is not morally wrong. In fact, by replacing the art of the absurd with the sacred, Catholic youth can promote the sanctification of the world. The more prominent the place, the better. – If you have no such place, then ask permission of an existing property owner. Most would be honored to have such art on their buildings and properties.