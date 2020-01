The Grandfather of the St Gallen Mafia

The House of Rampolla del Tindaro

AND ITS TIES TO THE AMAZON

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

As I continue my series of investigations into episcopal lineages and what they imply as regards factions among the Cardinals and Bishops of today, I cannot omit the most important for this investigation: the House of Rampolla del Tindaro, on account of its centrality in the history of the Church since the reign of Pope Leo XIII right down to Jorge Mario Bergoglio. See my previous report on the St. Gallen Mafia’s ties to Rampolla, here.

This faction is very large and very powerful. You can see the power of Cardinal Rampolla in the very fact that he was never the co-consecrator of any bishop, he was always the principal consecrator.

Next, you can see the power of the man shown in this, that nearly a third of all those Bishops whom he consecrated became Cardinals of the Roman Church. You can also see the power of the man, through the generations, by the number of men who seek as their principal consecrator a Cardinal or Bishop whose episcopal lineage traces back to Cardinal Rampolla. This is no accident of fame. Cardinal Rampolla is not known for his holiness, he was the rival of Saint Pius X. Who would want such a lineage?

As can be seen from this list, the House of Rampolla comprises a large part of the hierarchy of Brazil, and many bishops in the Amazon, for generations. Thus, when next you hear of the Amazon Synod, understand that its name is no accident: it is a code word for The Synod of the House of Rampolla del Tindaro, Godfather of the St. Gallen Mafia.

From this study, one can also see the power bases of the House of Rampolla, in addition to Italy and Brazil: Venezuela, Cuba, Santo Domingo, Argentina, Macai and Portugal. Also, other nations where Bergoglio has visited, such as Vietnam, Sudan/South Sudan, Mozambique. And others he has not, like Taiwan and Hong Kong.



Indeed, as I reported the other day, the prevalence that is seen here of Rampolla men in Portugal and its former colonies of Brazil and Mozambique is another indication that Cardinal Nuno da Cunha de Athaíde from Portugal has had a lasting influence in the geopolitics of the faction.

This is further evidence of why Our Lady chose Fatima, in the heart of Portugal, for the decisive place of Her most magnificent miracle in all history and God’s most magnificent promises of salvation since Pentecost. The fact that Saint John says in the Apocalypse that the Dragon will seek out the woman who flees to the countryside, may be a reference to Fatima and its location. Moreover, we know that of all the Apostles, after Saint John, his brother Saint James went to Iberia to preach the Gospel and was active in the area of Portugal. Perhaps he too knew from Our Lady and his brother, where the decisive spiritual battle would take place at the end of times.

Another avenue of research will be to see how many Rampolla men were voting at the Second Vatican Council, to determine how much of that Council was produced under their direction, as the truth of that investigation may blow the lid off all claims that the Council was inspired by the Holy Spirit. Indeed, the insistence of Bergoglian supporters to claim that Bergoglio is fulfilling the Council may already answer that question.

You will find some very notable names on this list. One is that of Cardinal Siri, whom many sedevacantists hold was elected pope but forced to step aside. Whether he accepted an election or not, perhaps can be never known, but if he was forced to step aside, the request to do so may have come from the very faction to which he belonged!

Another is Cardinal Zen of Hong Kong. Another is the Bergoglian created Cardinal of Tonga, in the South Pacific.

So, for your information and the further research of scholars, here are the men whom he consecrated. In this list, the date is the date of consecration as a Bishop. The cross indicates that he persons is no longer alive. To each bishop, I have subordinated in turn the men whom he has consecrated, and so on. Thus, thus the men who are not subordinated, were consecrated by Cardinal Rampolla. The men who are subordinated only one indenture, were consecrated by the man above them who is not subordinated at all. And so on.

The House of Rampolla del Tindaro