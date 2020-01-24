One thought on “Donald Trump speaks in favor of the unborn: January 24, 2019”

  1. Trump, more Catholic than the entire USCCB & Bergoglio put together. American Catholics (lay, religious or clergy) have no excuse before God, Church and country to vote democrat any longer!

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Comment

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.