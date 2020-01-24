As of this morning, there are 280 human beings in the world

Social Media can be a very useful tool for gathering information and making connections with others who share the same ideas or different ideas than yourself. It is a sort of self publication medium used by many. And without it, most of us would not know what is going on in the world, since the Main Stream Media has long ago ceased reporting it.

But the saddest reality on social media is that it attracts a lot of persons who only care to self promote themselves. They do not care about anyone else. In fact, they have not a shred of humanity outside of serving their egos.

That’s idolatry.

Having helped my brothers care for my aged mom during the last few years of her life, which passed on All Souls Day in 2018 — please pray for her soul, her name was Doris — I had a poignant experience of the tragedy of human suffering for the elderly in today’s hedonistic world, when there is no one who really cares for them in the institutions which are supposed to care for them.

My mom was a wise woman. Before she lost her faculties from dementia, she made my brothers and I promise that we would not leave her alone in the end, not send her to a facility to be “cared for”, in short, that we would keep her at home.

So great was her trust in us and fear of the institutions of medical health, that she asked me one day in private, if it would be a sin to ask God for the grace to die at home. I told her it would certainly not be, that God loves us to ask Him for special favors, if they be pleasing to Him. And I told her several accounts I know of where others have done this and had their prayers answered. So I recommended that she say 3 Hail Mary’s every day, asking for that grace.

And Our Lady granted it. For she died at home, in my arms.

It is the only moment in my life, that I care never to forget.

So, when the Book Flap erupted last week at the Vatican and it became obvious to me that Pope Benedict XVI was being manipulated by those closest to them, you can imagine my anger that such an elderly man be abused. I am especially concerned that this is so, because I have a recording of the voice of Gänswein threatening me on the phone for having dared to ask Pope Benedict XVI if he intended to resign the petrine munus.

So I have no doubts that if he can threaten me over a burner phone, he can threaten others face to face.

For this reason, I find it INCOMPREHENSIBLE that anyone would not want Pope Benedict XVI protected. And thus I find it TOTALLY INHUMANE if there be anyone who does not care whether he be abused or not.

This is why I say, as of writing this post, I can be sure there are 280 human beings on the planet, because that is all who have, so far, signed the Petition to Donald Trump, to ask that he simply advocate for all the elderly, including Pope Benedict.

If you have not yet signed the petition, please do so. Here is the link:

https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/petition-president-trump-advocate-protection-all-elderly-including-pope-benedict-xvi

____________

POSTSCRIPT: The featured image is a real photo of Pope Benedict. It was claimed a year or two ago that he fell down and injured himself. Whatever be the cause, that would be sufficient grounds for any son to demand that his parent be moved to another facility, because a frail person should never be allowed to be unaccompanied or in a place he could fall down and be hurt. But a strange group of psychopathically inclined individuals are trying to gaslight Catholics into thinking that Benedict never suffered such an injury and that this photo is a fake, the only sin being the use of it to stir the Catholic Faithful to have pity upon Benedict. — It distracts from the Argentine, you know! — PATHETIC, that any social media platform should allow such gaslighting. And I am shocked that Gloria.TV is one of them.

