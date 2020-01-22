VIDEO: Why Benedict is still the Pope (Arabic Version)

For all Catholics and Christians who speak Arabic, and who are very disheartened by what Bergoglio is doing to promote Islam and downplay Jesus Christ and the Christian Faith, here is the Official PPBXVI Movement Video, now with Subtitles in Arabic.

Please share with all your friends round the world.

News on the “Benedict is still the Pope” Video Production Program

Very soon, this Video will be published again in a Russian Version. And a Polish Version and Afrikans Version are also in the works.

WE ARE STILL LOOKING FOR A CHINESE translation, so we can produce a subtitled version in modern Chinese Script, so as to give hope to the 30 Million Catholics in China and to encourage them to resist the heretical Patriotic Church with all their might!

If you can translate this Video text into Chinese, please leave your contact info in a comment below. It will not be published and will be given only to Brian Murphy, the producer.

Many thanks to Brian Murphy of GodsPlanForLife.org who is doing a wonderful thing for God by producing these videos, without any financial backing at all, for Catholics everywhere, because everyone has the right to the truth about Pope Benedict.