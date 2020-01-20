Liturgy

Josquin des Prés: Missa Pange lingua

As we continue our review of Sacred Music from the repertoire of Josquin des Prés, court composer for Popes and the King of France, we feature today his Missa Pangue lingua.

In this nearly 30 minute video, you can hear the complete polyphonic composition of his piece, which he wrote in inspiration of Saint Thomas Aquinas’ famous Latin Hymn for Corpus Christi.

You can read some excellent historical notes on this piece at Wikipedia, in Italian:
https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Missa_Pange_lingua

These music videos will be published daily at 5 pm Rome Time, 11 AM New York city time, and 3 AM Sydney, Australia, time.

