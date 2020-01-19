In view of the Massive public interest in the welfare of Pope Benedict, the growing and soon to explode public consensus that He is still the true and only Pope and that Bergoglio is an uncanonical anomaly, From Rome wants to take the pulse of Christendom with a poll asking a very very impolitic question. Please share this on all social media, so we can get the best response:
This poll will remain open for 7 days.
Disclaimer: The taking of this poll in no way implies any action, support or condoning of private military or armed action against the Vatican City State or anyone in its territories. It is merely a journalistic appeal to know what people are thinking and how strongly they feel it. Whether the USA or an Italian government in the future might take this action or not, is neither foreseen nor solicited by FromRome.info
5 thoughts on “Poll: Do we need Military Intervention at the Vatican?”
Which military does From Rome imagine would “intervene” at the Vatican to oust fake pope Bergoglio? If the Church’s clergy — from cardinals to priests — would do their job, no military intervention would be needed.
We do not imagine anything. We are just taking a poll.
