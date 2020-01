We continue our review of the Sacred Repertoire of Josquin de Prés, for the edification and religious and cultural education of our readers, with this performance of his Salve Regina, which was customarily sung at the end of Compline, the last hour of the Divine Office, from the Saturday before Trinity Sunday until the Saturday before Advent.

For those wanting to listen in, these music videos will be shared at 5 PM Rome Time, or 11 AM New York City Time, or at 7 AM Syndey Time, in Australia.