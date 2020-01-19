How to Franchise the spirit of the Crusades

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Contrary to the superstitions and smears of unbelievers, the Crusades were without a doubt the most glorious age of the Catholic Faith. Catholic men, in penance for their sins, at the call of Pope Bl. Urban II, while an Anti-pope ruled at Rome, sold all their possessions and went on pilgrimage to Jerusalem to free Christians from imprisonment, slavery, torture, rape, murder, beheadings and forced conversions to Islam and to liberate the Holy Places which were Sanctified by the footsteps of Our Lord, risking their fame, fortune and very lives for the love of God Most High.

Dozens of Saints and Blesseds served on the Crusades. It was not an era be-plagued by the errors of anti-Christian ideologies, such as pacifism, quietism, pietism and sentimentalism. If you were a man, you showed you were a man by taking the pledge of the Cross and sacrificing everything in the greatest work of mercy conceivable, risking your own life for the life of a fellow brother in Christ, persecuted by a godless superstition.

In our own age, this spirit has inspired many a man to heroic deals and high ideals, even though we have not the opportunity to do what our Crusader forefathers did nor the kind of manly clergy which that age long past enjoyed in abundance.

But the need to defend persecuted Catholics goes on and on. And for this reason, we all have the need to share in the spirit of the Crusaders of old.

At the Ordo Militaris Catholicus, we are keenly aware of this need to provide opportunities for all Catholics to share in this heroic spirit of our forefathers, and to join in the effort to defend Christendom, even if they are not called to the military vocation.

And we have developed a plan to do this.

It is called Franchising the Spirit of the Crusades, and it involves the formation of a network of Catholic businesses which work together for their mutual benefit and to raise support for the defense of Christians.

If you are a Catholic Businessman or aim to be one, I invite you to learn more about this Franchise Network, see the OMC Franchise offer and request a prospectus.

Deus Vult!

Sincerely,

Br. Alexis Bugnolo

PRESIDENT

Ordo Militaris. Inc.

302 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 409

Helena, MT 59601

USA

+ + +