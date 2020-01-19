Flagship of Sedes presages PPBXVI Movement Victory in 2020

There is no news more pleasant to hear, than that one’s rivals, having surveyed the battle fields in advance, announce that victory will be yours.

It came on Facebook, from Novus Ordo Watch, the veritable Flagship of the Sedevacantist Movement:

NovusOrdoWatch 14 hrs · It looks like this is the year the “Benedict XVI is the real Pope” deception will find mainstream acceptance: It lets people rid themselves of Bergoglio without having to embrace the dreaded and hated Sedevacantism. The facts about Ratzinger will be ignored — too inconvenient!

What is a Sedevacantist?

Sedevacantists hold in general that there have been no true popes since Pius XII. They accept the error of Luther that there is no authority or unity in the Church except that which is given the individual by the virtue of Faith. Thus, holding themselves as purer than all others, after the manner of Jansenists, they judge nearly everyone a heretic and thus outside of the Church. Their special target is all who hold an office which comes down through Apostolic Succession, because that is the real threat to their error and their egos.

So when these guys say you are winning, its a great day indeed! Amen. Praise God.

In the end the truth wins out!

