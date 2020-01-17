Septima Buccina: We need to rescue Benedict and we need to do it now!

From Rome wants to publicly commend Michael, over at Septima Buccina Blog, for his public statements on behalf of Pope Benedict. It is a question of the grave moral duty the whole Church has towards the care of the most honored elderly man in the Church right now, whether you call him Ratzinger, the Pope Emeritus, or Pope Benedict. It touches upon our duties to defend life, to defend the weak and to defend the elderly, as well as our duties to respect seniors, Bishops and Popes. It is clear to the whole world now that the Vatican is an abusive place and that Benedict is being abused.

Here is the opening statement at Septima Buccina Blog, read the rest and my dialogue with Michael in the comments section:

The Real Reason Folks Want You

To Ignore Benedict’s Situation

“The Supreme Shepherd and Vicar of Christ on Earth, who, being a prisoner in the Vatican… in that greatest crisis of the Church, he who is obligated to speak in due time will remain silent.” Our Lady of Good Success (approved)

Ever wonder why even good Catholics, men and women you respect, sometimes irrationally and hostilely reject any possibility that Benedict’s resignation might have been coerced, and that he may not be a free man? To be sure, there are myriad reasons. The biggest one I see is pride. Actually, being attached to any sin will do it, but pride is the biggest culprit. See 2 Thessolians 2:10-11. I’ve written quite a lot on social media about the blinding spirit of the age, but that’s not the topic of this post. Let’s think about this for a minute.

Consider this scenario: Suppose your elderly father, grandfather, or any dear loved one had hired a live-in nurse or assistant. Suppose further that this beloved family member (we’ll call him “grandpa” for the sake of clarity) was always loving, communicative, and sharp when you would visit, and often called you up in between visits.

Then, one day, that all stops. Suddenly when you call, grandpa no longer answers the phone, Mr. Nurse does. When you ask to speak with grandpa, he says “grandpa is sleeping. How can I help you?” When you visit, grandpa is out of it, and seems more lethargic and slow

Continue Reading at: https://7thhorn.com/2020/01/16/the-real-reason-folks-want-you-to-ignore-benedicts-situation/

