By Br. Alexis Bugnolo
This report is disturbing and menacing. Just after FromRome.info published the invitation to join the Ordo Militaris Catholicus, this afternoon, Rome Time, a massive computer assault from Mainland China was launched against the server of the Order, at such a high level of sophistication, that it shut the server down physically.
Logs at the Order’s Website show numerous queries from dozens of cities in China in rapid succession doing a deep scan on the website.
The server physically turned itself off within 15 minutes of posting the Invitation article.
The company hosting the website said only the server on which the Order’s website was affected no others. The company hosts 10s of thousands of websites on shared and reserved servers.
The attack was not a Denial of Service, it was some sort of sophisticated back door hack.
FromRome.Info, earlier today, in its report about John Zmirak’s exposé of China’s control of the Bergoglian Regime, might have been the flash point. In that post, I discussed the ties of Chinese Intelligence to efforts to force the Resignation of Pope Benedict.
I think I can safely say that the vicious underhanded attack just proved everything I said in that report.
4 thoughts on “Chinese Intelligence takes down Ordo Militaris Inc server in apparent reprisal”
wow, what a morning, soon to be lunch time in three minutes. Oh, the typical stuff we’re used to by now, we’ve had some strange stuff happen.
Thanks for letting us know. We need the consecration of Russia to Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart immediately & the Third Secret of Fatima to be fully revealed. Keep up the pressure on China – the Catholics/Christians there are in desperate need of our help, though how this can be arranged under the present circumstances will definitely be in the hands of Our Lord & His Mother. We already have a suffering & possibly abused Pope in captivity in the Vatican, seven million Catholics under Chinese Communist rule with PF’s approval, the NWO’s Democratic Party in America causing all sorts of problems for Truth there, in Iran & Ukraine & now the real possibility of priestly celibacy being dumped due to Amazonian Synod Paganism promoted by PF & his sodomite cronies. God Help Us!
Thank you for publishing these outstanding articles Bro. Bugnolo! You are doing the Lord’s and Our Lady’s work in exposing the evil outside and within the Vatican. I am sorry it’s taken so long to find your website but it’s a gold mine of information.
The Chinese government is proving to be far more cunning and ruthless than the former Soviet Union (IMHO) and the Vatican-Beijing agreement that sold out the underground Catholic Church in China. I for the life of me, don’t understand why the clergy around the world are not up in arms about this. If one priest burns the sodomite banners used in the Queer masses in the US, hell hath no fury as a Bishop who has to face the LGBT cyber mobs and would rather persecute the priest, than stand up in defense of Church teaching.
“You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt lose its savour, wherewith shall it be salted? It is good for nothing any more but to be cast out, and to be trodden on by men.” (Matt 5;13). I pray for those in authority over the sheep of Christ because woe to that man, who has been given much, who fails to defend Christ or His Church. I fear it won’t be long before Our Lord will execute his judgement on his clergy.
The only consolation is that we are living the birth pangs of the great tribulation and we are privileged to fight against all this evil, as His Church Militant. Deus Vult!
Art Cardenas
Tampa FL