Chinese Intelligence takes down Ordo Militaris Inc server in apparent reprisal

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo

This report is disturbing and menacing. Just after FromRome.info published the invitation to join the Ordo Militaris Catholicus, this afternoon, Rome Time, a massive computer assault from Mainland China was launched against the server of the Order, at such a high level of sophistication, that it shut the server down physically.

Logs at the Order’s Website show numerous queries from dozens of cities in China in rapid succession doing a deep scan on the website.

The server physically turned itself off within 15 minutes of posting the Invitation article.

The company hosting the website said only the server on which the Order’s website was affected no others. The company hosts 10s of thousands of websites on shared and reserved servers.

The attack was not a Denial of Service, it was some sort of sophisticated back door hack.

FromRome.Info, earlier today, in its report about John Zmirak’s exposé of China’s control of the Bergoglian Regime, might have been the flash point. In that post, I discussed the ties of Chinese Intelligence to efforts to force the Resignation of Pope Benedict.

I think I can safely say that the vicious underhanded attack just proved everything I said in that report.