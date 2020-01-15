Frank Walker: Spat between Cardinal Sarah & Gänswein raises doubts about Benedict’s Liberty

In this video, Frank Walker says what everyone is thinking, but few have the honesty to say out loud. This is the must see video for 2020. Would that the Bishops have such a Catholic conscience.
In this video, Frank Walker says what everyone is thinking, but few have the honesty to say out loud. This is the must see video for 2020. Would that the Bishops have such a Catholic conscience.
[…] Frank Walker at Canon212 is right, this is war inside the Church, and it is getting bad, but it will get worse, so I urge you, become another Vigano, My Lord Archbishop, remember why His Holiness, Benedict XVI asked you to be his secretary, and forget about wanting to raise higher inside the Church and think about your salvation and where you want to spend it, as Vigano has constantly said in his letters on why he is exposing all this evil inside the Church from hiding. If there is anything good and Catholic left in your soul, and you can fight this corruption that is coming upon you at the hands of the Socialists inside the Church at the highest level, become a faithful Bavarian Catholic again, as Saint Boniface brought the Faith to Germany! Be another Saint Boniface! […]