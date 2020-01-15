Frank Walker: Spat between Cardinal Sarah & Gänswein raises doubts about Benedict’s Liberty

by From Rome Editor

In this video, Frank Walker says what everyone is thinking, but few have the honesty to say out loud. This is the must see video for 2020. Would that the Bishops have such a Catholic conscience.

One comment on “Frank Walker: Spat between Cardinal Sarah & Gänswein raises doubts about Benedict’s Liberty

  1. Open Letter To Archbishop Ganswein and others in the Vatican – Ordo Militaris Radio says:
    January 15, 2020 at 1:24 pm

    […] Frank Walker at Canon212 is right, this is war inside the Church, and it is getting bad, but it will get worse, so I urge you, become another Vigano, My Lord Archbishop, remember why His Holiness, Benedict XVI asked you to be his secretary, and forget about wanting to raise higher inside the Church and think about your salvation and where you want to spend it, as Vigano has constantly said in his letters on why he is exposing all this evil inside the Church from hiding.  If there is anything good and Catholic left in your soul, and you can fight this corruption that is coming upon you at the hands of the Socialists inside the Church at the highest level, become a faithful Bavarian Catholic again, as Saint Boniface brought the Faith to Germany!  Be another Saint Boniface! […]

Leave a Comment

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.